Last Update: March 12. 2010

To keep the overview of my favorite fellow twitters short, each person is tagged with three tags of my own choice, three words to describe why I follow this person and why I suggest you follow that person too.

Disclaimer 18/11 2009:Twitter Info might have changed since writing this post. Please Follow the person to get updated data.

Twitter Resources to follow: 41 (No particular order):

@chrisbrogan (http://twitter.com/chrisbrogan)

Tags: Community Building, Social Media Strategy, Social Networks

Twitter Bio: President, New Marketing Labs. More? http://bit.ly/cbbio . email: blog at chrisbrogan dot com

@danzarella (http://twitter.com/danzarrella)

Tags: Social Media, Viral Marketing, Social Media Analytics



Location: Boston

Twitter Bio: Social and Viral Marketing Scientist. I work at HubSpot.

@BruceClayInc (http://twitter.com/BruceClayInc)

Tags: SEO, SEM, SMO



Location: Simi Valley, CA

Twitter Bio: SEO, PPC, Analytics -- It's all our specialty.

@mashable (http://twitter.com/mashable)

Tags: Social Media, SMM, Web Stuff



Location: Scotland / SF

Twitter Bio: The hottest Twitter news, Twitter tips and Twitter help. Plus, the best social media links around!

@BenParr (http://twitter.com/BenParr)

Tags: SEM Tools Reviews, Social Media, Mashable Web Stuff

Twitter Bio: Editor for Mashable, tech entrepreneur, sci-fi author, aspiring world changer. These are the things I'm passionate about. Plus puppies.

@iMediaTweet (http://twitter.com/iMediaTweet)

Tags: Social Media Marketing, Online Marketing News, SMM Strategy

Twitter Bio: iMedia Connection is an online trade publication that promotes the interactive marketing industry and the advancement of brands, marketers, and agencies.

@fantomsurfer (http://twitter.com/fantomsurfer)

Tags: BH SEO, Programming, Tech News

Twitter Bio: Software developer. Surfed the line from Fortran to Perl, from Nuclear Physics to Black Hat SEO. Still improving...

@Mike_Stelzner (http://twitter.com/Mike_Stelzner)

Tags: Social Media News, Social Media Strategy, SMM



Location: San Diego

Twitter Bio: Author of 'Writing White Papers,' 'Social Media Marketing Industry Report' & organizer of summits + writer and a dad. My clients: Microsoft, Dow Jones & FedEx

@jowyang (http://twitter.com/jowyang)

Tags: Web Strategy, Social Media Strategy, Social Media Analytics



Location: Silicon Valley

Twitter Bio: Partner, Altimeter Group. How I use Twitter http://tinyurl.com/24lv65

@steverubel (http://twitter.com/steverubel)

Tags: Lifestream, social media marketing, web stuff



Location: New York

Twitter Bio: SVP/Director of Insights for Edelman Digital, lifestreamer, AdAge columnist and avid sports fan.

@Zee (http://twitter.com/Zee)

Tags: Social Media News, Social Media Insights, Social Media UK

Twitter Bio: Editor in Chief at TheNextWeb. CoFounder at WeDoCreative.

@rww (http://twitter.com/rww)

Tags: Web Tech, Social Media News, Social Media Strategy



Location: World Wide Web

Twitter Bio: Follow ReadWriteWeb for the latest in web technology and social media trends.

@allenweiss (http://twitter.com/allenweiss)

Tags: Social Media Marketing, Online Marketing, Copywriting



Location: Los Angeles

Twitter Bio: CEO/Founder of MarketingProfs, marketing expertise, entrepreneur, professor, mindfulness meditation teacher and co-author of “Why Marketing Gets No Respect”

@doshdosh (http://twitter.com/doshdosh)

Tags: Social Media Merketing, Web Marketing, Web Relations

Twitter Bio: Philosophy student. Anime Otaku. Concerned citizen of the world.

@copyblogger (http://twitter.com/copyblogger)

Tags: Copywriting, Social Media, Blogs

Twitter Bio: Founder of Copyblogger. Cofounder of DIY Themes, Teaching Sells, Lateral Action & two ornery kids.

@rustybrick (http://twitter.com/rustybrick)

Tags: SEO, Search Engine News, Search Engine Hot Topics



Location: New York

Twitter Bio: Search Geek

@seosmarty (http://twitter.com/seosmarty)

Tags: SEO Tools, SEO Tips, SEO

Twitter Bio: My future personal blog: http://annsmarty.com/

@briansolis (http://twitter.com/briansolis)

Tags: Social Media Marketing, Web 3.0, Semantics



Location: San Francisco, CA

Twitter Bio: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Solis

@pageoneresults (http://twitter.com/pageoneresults)

Tags: w3c.org, SEO, XHTML



Location: Orange County, CA

Twitter Bio: Internet Marketing Consultant Since 1995

Tags: SEO, cloaking, link building

Twitter Bio: Dominating the Search Engines Since 1999. Industrial-strength cloaker. Link building. SEO software developer. Black, white and grey hat geek. Kraut control.

Tags: Online Marketing, SMM, Communications



Location: Pennsylvania // Italy

Twitter Bio: I help businesses understand how customers and communities have changed marketing, PR, and communications - and how to bring value in this new environment.

Tags: SEO, Social media, e-Commerce

Twitter Bio: CMO, Online marketing, SEO and social media Geek. Love wine, good food and great people. Founder of www.ohmanresearch.com and www.seo-check.dk

Tags: SEO, Analytics, SEO Metrics

Twitter Bio: Joblr.net monitors your Visibility Score (TM) and takes you by the hand to better placements in search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing.

Tags: Social media, social marketing, social business

Twitter Bio: Jason Falls thinks a lot. And shares. Sometimes it's useful even.

Tags: Marketing, Social Media, SEO

Twitter Bio: I tweet about SEO, Social Media, Internet Marketing. My goal is to share information that will help each of us continue to stay current in marketing.

Tags: Content Marketing, PR, Advertising



Location: Bonita Springs, FL

Web:

Twitter Bio: I'm an author and content marketing strategist teaching marketers how to become the new media.

Tags: SEO, Internet, Programming



Location: Copenhagen

Twitter Bio: Jeg arbejder med udvikling og markedsføring af små og mellemstore websteder. Er gift med Karin, far til Natacha og Sirius.

Tags: Social Media, Search, SEM





@leeodden ( http://twitter.com/LeeOdden )



Tags: SEO News, SEO Tips, Online Marketing

Twitter Bio: My life is all about SEO, PPC, and the highjinks of a 3-yr old and a newborn.





@Alltop ( http://twitter.com/Alltop



Tags: Tech news, Net News, Marketing Ideas

Twitter Bio: Traveler, blogger, dad & CEO @TopRank. Tweeting digital marketing & PR topics slanted towards SEO & Social Media.



Location: Silicon Valley

Web:

@TechCrunch ( http://twitter.com/TechCrunch



Tags: Internet News, Reviews, Tech Twitter Bio: Primarily the postings of Holykaw.com with no duplication.Tags: Internet News, Reviews, Tech





@demib (http:// twitter.com/demib



Tags: SEO, SEM, Tech News

Twitter Bio: Breaking Technology News And Opinions From TechCrunch





@franticnews (http:// twitter.com/franticnews



Tags: Mashable, EU Net News, Web News

Twitter Bio: Search Geek and founder of deMib.com, Joblr.net, Redpitt.com and investor in more ... Love start-ups. Love search. Love my familiy and life.

Name: Stan Schroeder

Location: Zagreb







@frankmadsen ( http://twitter.com/frankhmadsen



Tags: SEO, Programming, Web News

Twitter Bio: European Editor at http://mashable.com





@BrianBentzen (http:// twitter.com/brianbentzen



Tags: Communication, Internet News, Social Media

Twitter Bio: Frank Hellerup Madsen twitter mest om SEO og relaterede emner

Twitter Bio: Everything about the web



Tags: SEO, SEM, Conference Cover



Location: Southern California

Twitter Bio: Senior Editor at Bruce Clay Inc., SEO Writer, Puppy Fan.

Tags: SEO, SEM, Search Development



Location: Los Angeles

Web:

Tags: SEO, Tech Stuff, SEM



Location: Where U least expect me

Web:

Tags: SEM, Social Media, Copy Writing



Location: San Diego

Web:

Tags: WordPress, SEO, Programming



Location: The Netherlands

Web:

Tags: SEO, Social Search, SEM



Location: Bucharest, Romania

Web:

Good Articles on Followfriday:

This Article will be updated as I find or remember more Tweople to follow.

Twitter Followfriday (#followfriday #FF) Follow Friday (Hashtags #followfriday and #FF) was set to sea by @micah on January 16th 2009 and it's been spreading like wild fire since. Follow Friday is a good idea used properly. Tweets like "Foolow these @1 @2 @3 @4 @5 #followfriday" don't tell why to follow and that is very important, you want to follow people sharing your interests and subject of tweets. Please descibe why the tweets of the people you want me to follow is interesting.

#followfriday suggestions in comments will be investigated but please stick to the subjects of @ulstrup: SMM, SEO, SMO, Web 3.0, etc.