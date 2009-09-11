|
Dato: 11-09-2009
Last Update: March 12. 2010
To keep the overview of my favorite fellow twitters short, each person is tagged with three tags of my own choice, three words to describe why I follow this person and why I suggest you follow that person too.
Disclaimer 18/11 2009:Twitter Info might have changed since writing this post. Please Follow the person to get updated data.
Twitter Resources to follow: 41 (No particular order):
@chrisbrogan (http://twitter.com/chrisbrogan)
Tags: Community Building, Social Media Strategy, Social Networks
Name: Chris Brogan
Location: Boston, MA
Web: http://chrisbrogan.com/
Twitter Bio: President, New Marketing Labs. More? http://bit.ly/cbbio . email: blog at chrisbrogan dot com
@danzarella (http://twitter.com/danzarrella)
Tags: Social Media, Viral Marketing, Social Media Analytics
Name: Dan Zarrella
Location: Boston
Web http://danzarrella.com
Twitter Bio: Social and Viral Marketing Scientist. I work at HubSpot.
@BruceClayInc (http://twitter.com/BruceClayInc)
Tags: SEO, SEM, SMO
Name: BruceClayInc
Location: Simi Valley, CA
Web http://www.bruceclay.com/blog
Twitter Bio: SEO, PPC, Analytics -- It's all our specialty.
@mashable (http://twitter.com/mashable)
Tags: Social Media, SMM, Web Stuff
Name: Pete Cashmore
Location: Scotland / SF
Web: http://mashable.com
Twitter Bio: The hottest Twitter news, Twitter tips and Twitter help. Plus, the best social media links around!
@BenParr (http://twitter.com/BenParr)
Tags: SEM Tools Reviews, Social Media, Mashable Web Stuff
Name: Ben Parr
Location: Silicon Valley/SF
Web: http://benparr.com
Twitter Bio: Editor for Mashable, tech entrepreneur, sci-fi author, aspiring world changer. These are the things I'm passionate about. Plus puppies.
@iMediaTweet (http://twitter.com/iMediaTweet)
Tags: Social Media Marketing, Online Marketing News, SMM Strategy
Name: iMediaTweet
Web: http://www.imediaconnection.com
Twitter Bio: iMedia Connection is an online trade publication that promotes the interactive marketing industry and the advancement of brands, marketers, and agencies.
@fantomsurfer (http://twitter.com/fantomsurfer)
Tags: BH SEO, Programming, Tech News
Name: Dirk Brockhausen
Location: Germany
Web: http://fantomaster.com
Twitter Bio: Software developer. Surfed the line from Fortran to Perl, from Nuclear Physics to Black Hat SEO. Still improving...
@Mike_Stelzner (http://twitter.com/Mike_Stelzner)
Tags: Social Media News, Social Media Strategy, SMM
Name: Michael A. Stelzner
Location: San Diego
Web: http://www.writingwhitepapers.com/blog/
Twitter Bio: Author of 'Writing White Papers,' 'Social Media Marketing Industry Report' & organizer of summits + writer and a dad. My clients: Microsoft, Dow Jones & FedEx
@jowyang (http://twitter.com/jowyang)
Tags: Web Strategy, Social Media Strategy, Social Media Analytics
Name: Jeremiah Owyang
Location: Silicon Valley
Web: http://web-strategist.com
Twitter Bio: Partner, Altimeter Group. How I use Twitter http://tinyurl.com/24lv65
@steverubel (http://twitter.com/steverubel)
Tags: Lifestream, social media marketing, web stuff
Name: Steve Rubel
Location: New York
Web: http://www.steverubel.com
Twitter Bio: SVP/Director of Insights for Edelman Digital, lifestreamer, AdAge columnist and avid sports fan.
@Zee (http://twitter.com/Zee)
Tags: Social Media News, Social Media Insights, Social Media UK
Name: Zee M Kane
Location: London, UK
Web: http://www.zee.me
Twitter Bio: Editor in Chief at TheNextWeb. CoFounder at WeDoCreative.
@rww (http://twitter.com/rww)
Tags: Web Tech, Social Media News, Social Media Strategy
Name: Richard MacManus
Location: World Wide Web
Web: http://www.readwriteweb.com
Twitter Bio: Follow ReadWriteWeb for the latest in web technology and social media trends.
@allenweiss (http://twitter.com/allenweiss)
Tags: Social Media Marketing, Online Marketing, Copywriting
Name: Allen Weiss
Location: Los Angeles
Web: http://www.marketingprofs.com
Twitter Bio: CEO/Founder of MarketingProfs, marketing expertise, entrepreneur, professor, mindfulness meditation teacher and co-author of “Why Marketing Gets No Respect”
@doshdosh (http://twitter.com/doshdosh)
Tags: Social Media Merketing, Web Marketing, Web Relations
Name: Maki
Location: Toronto, Canada
Web: http://www.doshdosh.com
Twitter Bio: Philosophy student. Anime Otaku. Concerned citizen of the world.
@copyblogger (http://twitter.com/copyblogger)
Tags: Copywriting, Social Media, Blogs
Name: Brian Clark
Location: Dallas, TX
Web: http://authorityrules.com
Twitter Bio: Founder of Copyblogger. Cofounder of DIY Themes, Teaching Sells, Lateral Action & two ornery kids.
@rustybrick (http://twitter.com/rustybrick)
Tags: SEO, Search Engine News, Search Engine Hot Topics
Name: Barry Schwartz
Location: New York
Web: http://www.cartoonberry.com
Twitter Bio: Search Geek
@seosmarty (http://twitter.com/seosmarty)
Tags: SEO Tools, SEO Tips, SEO
Name: Ann Smarty
Web: http://www.seosmarty.com
Twitter Bio: My future personal blog: http://annsmarty.com/
@briansolis (http://twitter.com/briansolis)
Tags: Social Media Marketing, Web 3.0, Semantics
Name: Brian Solis
Location: San Francisco, CA
Web: http://www.briansolis.com
Twitter Bio: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_Solis
@pageoneresults (http://twitter.com/pageoneresults)
Tags: w3c.org, SEO, XHTML
Name: Edward Lewis
Location: Orange County, CA
Web: http://Twuna.com/TOS
Twitter Bio: Internet Marketing Consultant Since 1995
@fantomaster (http://twitter.com/fantomaster)
Tags: SEO, cloaking, link building
Name: fantomaster
Location: Belgium
Web: http://fantomaste...
Twitter Bio: Dominating the Search Engines Since 1999. Industrial-strength cloaker. Link building. SEO software developer. Black, white and grey hat geek. Kraut control.
@ConversationAge (http://twitter.com/ConversationAge)
Tags: Online Marketing, SMM, Communications
Name: ConversationAge
Location: Pennsylvania // Italy
Web http://www.conversationagent.com
Twitter Bio: I help businesses understand how customers and communities have changed marketing, PR, and communications - and how to bring value in this new environment.
@SteenOhman (http://twitter.com/SteenOhman)
Tags: SEO, Social media, e-Commerce
Name: Steen Öhman
Location: Denmark
Web: http://www.seo-check.dk
Twitter Bio: CMO, Online marketing, SEO and social media Geek. Love wine, good food and great people. Founder of www.ohmanresearch.com and www.seo-check.dk.
@joblr (http://twitter.com/joblr)
Tags: SEO, Analytics, SEO Metrics
Name: Joblr.net
Location: USA
Web: http://joblr.net
Twitter Bio: Joblr.net monitors your Visibility Score (TM) and takes you by the hand to better placements in search engines like Google, Yahoo and Bing.
@JasonFalls (http://twitter.com/JasonFalls)
Tags: Social media, social marketing, social business
Name; Jason Falls
Location: Louisvillle, Ky.
Web: http://www.socialmediaexplorer.com
Twitter Bio: Jason Falls thinks a lot. And shares. Sometimes it's useful even.
@KarenYetter (http://twitter.com/KarenYetter)
Tags: Marketing, Social Media, SEO
Name: Karen Yetter
Location: Boston, MA
Web: http://research.aberdeen.com
Twitter Bio: I tweet about SEO, Social Media, Internet Marketing. My goal is to share information that will help each of us continue to stay current in marketing.
@newtbarrett (http://twitter.com/newtbarrett)
Tags: Content Marketing, PR, Advertising
Name: Newt Barrett
Location: Bonita Springs, FL
Web: http://www.contentmarketingtoday.com/
Twitter Bio: I'm an author and content marketing strategist teaching marketers how to become the new media.
@iUdvikler (http://twitter.com/iUdvikler)
Tags: SEO, Internet, Programming
Name: Jon Ussing
Location: Copenhagen
Web http://internetudvikler.com/
Twitter Bio: Jeg arbejder med udvikling og markedsføring af små og mellemstore websteder. Er gift med Karin, far til Natacha og Sirius.
@janetdmiller (http://twitter.com/janetdmiller)
Tags: Social Media, Search, SEM
Name: Janet DriscollMiller
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Web: http://blog.search-mojo.com/
Twitter Bio: My life is all about SEO, PPC, and the highjinks of a 3-yr old and a newborn.
@leeodden (http://twitter.com/LeeOdden)
Tags: SEO News, SEO Tips, Online Marketing
Name: Lee Odden
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Web: http://toprankblog.com/
Twitter Bio: Traveler, blogger, dad & CEO @TopRank. Tweeting digital marketing & PR topics slanted towards SEO & Social Media.
@Alltop (http://twitter.com/Alltop)
Tags: Tech news, Net News, Marketing Ideas
Name: Guy Kawasaki
Location: Silicon Valley
Web: http://alltop.com/all
Twitter Bio: Primarily the postings of Holykaw.com with no duplication.
@TechCrunch (http://twitter.com/TechCrunch)
Tags: Internet News, Reviews, Tech
Name: TechCrunch
Location: Silicon Valley
Web: http://www.techcrunch.com/
Twitter Bio: Breaking Technology News And Opinions From TechCrunch
@demib (http://twitter.com/demib)
Tags: SEO, SEM, Tech News
Name: Mikkel deMib
Location: Denmark
Web: http://www.demib.dk
Twitter Bio: Search Geek and founder of deMib.com, Joblr.net, Redpitt.com and investor in more ... Love start-ups. Love search. Love my familiy and life.
@franticnews (http://twitter.com/franticnews)
Tags: Mashable, EU Net News, Web News
Name: Stan Schroeder
Location: Zagreb
Twitter Bio: European Editor at http://mashable.com
@frankmadsen (http://twitter.com/frankhmadsen)
Tags: SEO, Programming, Web News
Name: Frank H. Madsen
Location: Hillerød, Denmark
Web: http://densynligemand.dk
Twitter Bio: Frank Hellerup Madsen twitter mest om SEO og relaterede emner
@BrianBentzen (http://twitter.com/brianbentzen)
Tags: Communication, Internet News, Social Media
Name: Brian Bentzen
Location: Odense, Denmark
Web: http://www.onlinekommunikation.dk/
Twitter Bio: Everything about the web
@SusanEsparza (http://twitter.com/SusanEsparza
Tags: SEO, SEM, Conference Cover
Name: Susan Esparza
Location: Southern California
Web: http://bruceclay.com
Twitter Bio: Senior Editor at Bruce Clay Inc., SEO Writer, Puppy Fan.
@VirginiaNussey : (http://twitter.com/VirginiaNussey)
Tags: SEO, SEM, Search Development
Name: Virginia Nussey
Location: Los Angeles
Web: http://www.bruceclay.com
Twitter Bio: Blogger and podcaster at Bruce Clay, Inc. vnussey@bruceclay.com
@theGypsy : (http://twitter.com/theGypsy)
Tags: SEO, Tech Stuff, SEM
Name: theGypsy
Location: Where U least expect me
Web: http://www.huoma.com
Twitter Bio: SEO Consultant and IR geek
@Mike_Stelzner : (http://twitter.com/Mike_Stelzner)
Tags: SEM, Social Media, Copy Writing
Name: Michael A. Stelzner
Location: San Diego
Web: http://socialmediaexaminer.com
Twitter Bio: Author of 'Writing White Papers,' founder of SocialMediaExaminer.com & organizer of summits + writer and a dad. My clients: Microsoft, Dow Jones & FedEx
@yoast : (http://twitter.com/yoast)
Tags: WordPress, SEO, Programming
Name: Joost de Valk
Location: The Netherlands
Web: http://yoast.com/
Twitter Bio: WordPress Developer & SEO from the Netherlands, husband of Marieke and father of Tycho and Wende.
@seowolf : (http://twitter.com/seowolf)
Tags: SEO, Social Search, SEM
Name: Horia Neagu
Location: Bucharest, Romania
Web: http://seo-wolf.com
Twitter Bio: Sultan of SEO | Prince of PPC | Lord of Link Building | Messiah of Marketing
Good Articles on Followfriday:
Twitter – hvad er Follow Friday (Danish)
This Article will be updated as I find or remember more Tweople to follow.
Twitter Followfriday (#followfriday #FF)
Follow Friday (Hashtags #followfriday and #FF) was set to sea by @micah on January 16th 2009 and it's been spreading like wild fire since. Follow Friday is a good idea used properly. Tweets like "Foolow these @1 @2 @3 @4 @5 #followfriday" don't tell why to follow and that is very important, you want to follow people sharing your interests and subject of tweets. Please descibe why the tweets of the people you want me to follow is interesting.
#followfriday suggestions in comments will be investigated but please stick to the subjects of @ulstrup: SMM, SEO, SMO, Web 3.0, etc.
|