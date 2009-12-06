Mark Up Language Optimization Part 2

Since part 1 of this article the web site have been in compliance with the W3.org specifications. The page load time, which according to Google do have an impact on rankings, has been constant and the web site loads fast.More links and more articles have been added.

Traffic has gone up significantly, mainly due to top rankings in google.dk for the keywords "Google Wave" and "iPhone apps" for the articles on the subjects respectively. The articles are in Danish.

Before we proceed to the results for December, I would like to give some simple recommendations:

And now the result:

W3C test by URIValet: Passed

Rankings for selected keywords: No significant change

Google Site saturation: 314 pages compared to 182 in September

Yahoo! Inlinks: 380 compared to 261 in September.

Mark Up Language Optimization Lessons

Though this doesn’t prove anything, it surely shows that it doesn’t hurt. I did take my chance and, thanks to the kind guidance of Edward Lewis, did spend the relatively short amount of time, to get my site in compliance with the W3C specifications.



The time involved in optimizing a website is very small compared to what I see as positive results. Some of the most important factors are:

Improved page load time

Improved code

Enhanced search engine semantic understandings of content

As stated in Part 1 of this article, link building, good copywriting and interesting topics are still essential factors and factors of primary concern, but consider markup language optimization as a low hanging fruit on your way to more search engine traffic.

Especially the enhanced message delivery possibilities in semantic and meta information definitions, are factors to grow increasing importance.