7 Things you must be ahead of when launching a social media campaign

Going social is not a one night stand, you need commitment and continuity to succeed on social media.

Social Media and SEO

You will need to have good rankings for your social media campaign name and slogan. Creating and promoting a YouTube video or cool Twitter profile will inevitably trigger searches for your name and/or slogan in search engines like Google or Bing, so be sure you are on page one.



SEO is not usually considered part of social media marketing and it is not part of social media marketing as such, but you will need to cover all shelves when doing an online campaign.



Your profile or lack of same in search engines is a factor to be taken seriously in social media mentioning too, so be sure you don’t need to establish a presence after you’ve become famous on social media, someone else might have taken your identity already. This goes for reputation management too.

Social Media and Listening

You want to know what they are saying about you! Don’t let anything come as a surprise, be a spy 24/7 and be ready to respond to unexpected approaches to your social media profile.



Of course no one can monitor all their social web or media profiles all the time, but you can use tools such as Who’ s Talking www.whostalkin.com , and other media specific tools like Tweepular www.tweepular.com for Twitter.

Measuring success on social media

Social media can’t be measured in the traditional ROI or traffic meters, you need to set up goals which comply to social media.

The ultimate goal of success on social media is trust. You need to have a voice, have an attitude and defend your statements. In other words, you need to be honest.

Measuring success on social media is a combination of metrics. You have to keep in mind that your success on social media is not limited to the media you participate in.

Social media metrics has several layers, number of fans on Facebook, number of followers on Twitter are superficial without a qualitative analysis. Remember, trust can’t be measured in numbers, it’s quite the opposite, numbers will follow trust if you play it straight.

Choose your audience

Gen Y is absent on Twitter (this is changing as we speak) and there are quite many +60 on Facebook. These and more stats are worth considering when you choose media for your campaign.

Following social media blogs will reveal in which media to put your emphasis depending on your goals. The important thing is to know where your audience is. Some call this “Fish where the fish is”.

Have your organization in place

Starting a social media campaign without full support in your organization is suicide. You need to have full acceptance and mandate to build your campaign and this requires support from all levels in your organization; Board, colleges, service staff, etc.

Lack of resources can kill your campaign, lack of support from departments can kill your campaign, lack of backup from colleagues can kill your campaign, so be sure to have your organization in place before you launch your campaign.

Plan B

Social media campaigns have the inherent ability to develop in unforeseen ways, actually, they often do.

You need to have brainstorms and if possible (which it usually isn’t) to point out everything that possibly can go wrong. These exercises include attacks from minorities, religious movements, political parties, etc. and it is impossible to anticipate all reactions, but you need to be ready to defend your position against any attacks.

In some cases this will provide that you have videos, blog posts and other copy ready for emergency, even if it’s not likely you will need it.

You Win but can’t harvest

Your social media campaign succeeds but you aren’t ready to harvest the fruits. This is a horror scenario. Probably it is a result of disbelief in your campaign, hopefully it’s not a result of failed preparations.

Initializing a social media campaign most often requires that you can deliver something, a commodity, a service or some virtual goods, failure to comply to demand will kill your campaign.



You need to believe in your campaign and prepare for success.